Storm Chasers’ Hicklen to host baseball camp in Omaha

By Grace Boyles
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In the midst of a busy Triple-A season, Omaha outfielder and designated hitter Brewer Hicklen is taking time to help coach up the next generation of baseball players. On July 15th, Hicklen is holding a baseball camp for kids ages 6-14 at Werner Park. Camp participants will spend four hours honing their baseball skills and learning from Hicklen, other Storm Chasers, and local college baseball players. Hicklen hopes to use his camp not just to teach players more about baseball, but also about bigger life lessons.

”The best part for me about these camps is just to be able to enlighten these kids that life is bigger than the game of baseball. It’s really important for them to not put their identity in baseball,” said Hicklen. “It’s a sport that is just up and down and I just want to emphasize for these kids that it’s just important to keep your faith and just keep your teammates in mind before the game of baseball and everything will shake out after that.”

To secure your spot in Hicklen’s camp visit www.brewerhicklen.com/camps.

