Rusty’s First Alert Morning Forecast - Strong storms move through early Friday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Strong storms and heavy rain are moving through very early this morning but most of the rain will be long gone by 7am. A few showers may linger as late as 9am. Wind gusts and frequent lightning are the main threats from these storms on this 6 First Alert Weather Morning.

First Alert Day
First Alert Day(WOWT)

After 9am we’ll likely be stuck under mostly cloudy skies but we’ll still be able to warm up into the upper 80s in the humid air.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

There is the small chance of a few showers redeveloping after 1pm with that potential lasting well into the evening. While I don’t expect any major impacts or a complete washout, I can’t guarantee a completely dry evening for the Memorial Park concert.

Memorial Park
Memorial Park(WOWT)

Storm chance do increase after midnight tonight into Saturday morning. On and off showers and storms are then in the forecast for Saturday morning and afternoon before a dry evening wins out. Sunday will easily be the drier and warmer of the 2 days this weekend.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

