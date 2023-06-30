We are Local
Ozone Action Day declared Friday for Omaha metro area

Elevated ozone levels continue to impact the Omaha metro's air quality.
By Zane Culjat
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As ground-level ozone remains elevated, the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency has declared today, June 30, an Ozone Action Day.

The Douglas County Health Department’s air quality forecast places ground-level ozone concentrations in the upper end of the “moderate” range Friday. The forecast for Saturday is in the lower end of the “moderate” range.

Elevated ozone levels may pose a risk to those with chronic respiratory issues like COPD, emphysema, asthma, and in older adults and young children. Vehicle exhaust and petroleum evaporative loss are the largest sources of pollutants that combine with sunlight and heat to produce ground-level ozone concentrations.

MAPA reminds the public that action can be taken to help minimize impacts, including driving less and carpooling when possible, refueling at dusk or at night to avoid fuel evaporation loss, and mowing lawns in the morning or evening, outside of the heat of the day.

Rusty's First Alert Morning Update