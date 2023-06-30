We are Local
Omaha students react to U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on student loan debt relief

While some programs can help, student borrowers say looming payments add further economic stress
Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers spoke on the strike-down of student loan debt relief.
By Johan Marin
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected President Biden’s plan to wipe billions of dollars in student loans. Those who would have benefited from it would have had part of their debt forgiven.

At the same time, a pause in student loan payments that began during the pandemic is set to end, with payments soon set to restart.

Presley Sieben is a full-time student at UNO. She is worried about how she’ll pay off her student loans.

“It’s going to be a little harder to get access to things that are going to help assist you in those loans,” Sieben said.

She has a job to help pay for rent, utilities, and other expenses. Sieben is one of many borrowers who relies on financial assistance to get by.

“It’s a lot,” Sieben said. “It’s like trying to figure out where you should put most of your energy into going to work or school.”

SCOTUS STUDENT LOANS DECISION
How the Supreme Court student loan decision affects you

Many borrowers who are worried about their budgets do have options, and there's time to get them in place. Here’s what to know about how the decision will affect you.

A sign reading "cancel student debt" is seen outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 30, 2023,...
Biden offers alternative student debt relief plan that would remove immediate threat of default

President Biden is working on an alternative student debt plan to ease looming defaults after the Supreme Court struck down his initiative on Friday.

President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
Biden v. Nebraska: State officials react to ruling on student loan forgiveness

The Nebraska Attorney General said Friday that the U.S. Supreme Court ruling against President Biden’s plan to wipe out hundreds of millions of dollars in student loans kept the nation’s balance of power in check.

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers spoke to press Friday following the Supreme Court...

Dr. Ernie Goss, an economics professor at Creighton University, said students like Sieben will have to slow down on what they’re spending to pay off their debt. He doesn’t see the Supreme Court’s action to have an impact on the economy.

“I don’t expect there to be any bankruptcies or individuals having to leave their homes because of having to pay a federal loan repayment,” Goss said.

Also weighing on college students, the effects of inflation.

“With the income I’ll be making once I get a job, it will still be quite hard because I’ll have other expenses to take care of,” student Nick Bronicki said.

Goss advises borrowers who need help with their student debts to seek other options.

“I think you have to have a long-run plan when you graduate,” Goss said. “It’s important to know what is your likely income and how much you can repay in terms of your student loan and not taking loans you cannot repay.”

He said those who need help with their student debts to sign up for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program or the Best Possible Income-Driven Repayment Plan.

Hours after the Supreme Court ruling, President Biden commented from the White House, trying to stay on the political offensive even as the ruling undermined a key promise to young voters who will be vital to his 2024 reelection campaign.

He said payment requirements for student loans would resume in coming weeks, but that he would work under the authority of the Higher Education Act to begin a new program designed to ease borrowers’ threat of default if they fall behind over the next year.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

