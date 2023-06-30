We are Local
Omaha Police make arrest in laundromat cutting

A woman told police she was attacked by a man with a screwdriver who was wearing a camouflage coat.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a stabbing Thursday morning.

OPD tells 6 News officers were called to Discount Laundry near 25th and Leavenworth around 10:15 a.m. to investigate a cutting.

The incident reportedly began as a verbal exchange between an employee and the suspect. The suspect then used a screwdriver to attack the victim, striking her multiple times.

The victim had been transported to Nebraska Medicine with non-life-threatening injuries.

OPD located the suspect, 37-year-old Adonis Bess, Thursday night after a foot pursuit. Bess was booked into Douglas County Jail for second-degree assault, obstructing and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

