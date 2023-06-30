Omaha couple wants answers after river cruise abruptly canceled without refund

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The trip of a lifetime was just around the corner for an Omaha couple, but the retirees were shocked to discover the cruise they booked has been abruptly canceled with no refund in sight.

Preparing for a European river cruise, Judy Broghammer discovered Vantage Deluxe World Travel has a lot of financial baggage, and she’s worried that her $10,000 refund may never surface.

“I’m disappointed because I love to travel and we were looking forward to this trip, and without a refund, we can’t afford another vacation this year,” Broghammer said.

Judy has only received a “red alert” that her August cruise was canceled -- with no answers from Vantage.

A Facebook page dedicated to complaints against Vantage Deluxe has 1,300 followers.

A consumer advocate on the East Coast has been tracking the financial sinking of Vantage Deluxe World Travel and she told 6 On Your Side the story of a senior couple ready to leave on a dream cruise, and when they arrived at an airport, they discovered it had been canceled.

Baggage in hand, the airport terminal is no place to learn a trip of a lifetime is terminated.

“The airline had to break the news to them (that) Vantage never paid their airfare and they assume that’s a fluke, and they contact Vantage, and Vantage said ‘your cruise is canceled,’ to just go home,” said consumer advocate Michelle Couch-Friedman.

In Omaha, Judy learned a travel protection policy she purchased is through Vantage Deluxe Cruise Lines and not the insurance company she thought had her trip covered.

“The insurance won’t cover it at this point,” Judy said. “The gentleman told me it’s possible if they file bankruptcy but at this point they have not.”

Couch-Friedman said Vantage is sending out automated payment request notices.

“People who would pay it might not know about this Vantage thing,” Couch-Friedman said.

Judy says she’s already sunk enough money into a European river cruise that will never shove off.

“Heartbroken, no. Mad, yes.”

Vantage Deluxe World Travel offered discounts on cruises paid in cash electronically, so fraud claims are more difficult to collect through banks. 6 On Your Side’s attempts to reach the company have been unsuccessful. The Massachusetts Attorney General has asked Vantage for a contact consumers can call and get an answer.

