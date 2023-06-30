We are Local
North Omaha carjacking suspect appears in court

One person was hurt after carjacking and pursuit on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The suspect arrested in connection with a carjacking that left an Omaha teen hurt made his first appearance in court Thursday.

Audrice Mumphrey, 21, faces a second-degree assault charge, as well as two counts of theft by unlawful taking, both felonies.

Witnesses told OPD that the 16-year-old was hurt after getting on the hood of a green 2014 Chevy Sonic to attempt Mumphrey from stealing the vehicle. The incident was reported at about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 45th Street and Fontenelle Boulevard.

Mumphrey then accelerated, violently swerving the vehicle until the victim was thrown from the hood, witnesses said. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

With the assistance of the ABLE-1 police helicopter, officers pursued the stolen vehicle to a driveway near 33rd and Chicago and made an arrest.

Stolen car remains at the scene following a carjacking arrest
Stolen car remains at the scene following a carjacking arrest(WOWT)

According to court documents, the investigation revealed the teenage victim was the owner of the vehicle and that Mumphrey took the vehicle.

Mumphrey’s preliminary hearing is set for August 7 at 9 a.m. His bond has been set at $15,000.

