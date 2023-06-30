New theatre project in North Omaha nearing completion

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last summer, Omaha’s city council approved TIF funding to help transform the historic F.J. Carey Block building on North 24th St. into a new, 4,000-square-foot performing arts theatre.

Since it was built in 1914, the building has been home to cleaning businesses, car repair shops, and daycares.

Most recently, it’s been used as a theatre space for programming through the Union for Contemporary Art, which is headquartered in the building next door.

“It was a magical space where people would walk in and be like, you make theater in here? And we did,” says Denise Chapman, UNION’s producing artistic director of theatre.

But the 700-square-foot room wasn’t really built for theatre performances.

“In Chicago language, we would probably call it a storefront theater,” Chapman says.

“We had a small space that we were able to sort of create a theatre in, but it was never a proper theatre,” says UNION’s founder and executive director Brigette McQueen.

“It was very tight. If you had to go to the bathroom during a performance, you had to basically walk on stage. There were no dressing rooms.”

“We were thigh to thigh in the audience, our cast in the back was standing shoulder to shoulder,” Chapman adds.

UNION purchased the building from the city several years ago, and McQueen says transforming the space into a dedicated theatre was a no-brainer.

“I think that for me, the theater truly honors the work that Denise and the actors and crew members that make these productions happen for our community are really doing. It gives them a beautiful backdrop to tell the stories that they’re telling,” she says. “I think that that’s important because all of the work that we do is focused on plays that are written by contemporary black playwrights. To create a space of beauty, to hold those beautiful stories, and to shine on the incredible talent that is held in the performing arts community of North Omaha is huge.”

This fall, the building will be finished, and a dedication ceremony will be held to rename the building to the Shirley Tyree Theatre.

But Chapman says this is more than just a new building for the actors and artists who will use it.

“I think they also feel valued. And I think that’s the big thing, is to have someone see your work and to see you and say you are valuable and we want to make this investment in you is a big part of celebrating.”

The theatre will be able to more than double the audience space, from 35 members to between 75 and 90.

UNION hopes the building will continue to be a place that sparks inspiration.

“I think every generation needs a beacon and I’m really hoping that this space gets to be that beacon for the next generation of young theater performing artists,” Chapman says.

Chapman says the theatre will announce their show lineup in the coming weeks, and they expect to begin performances in the new year.

