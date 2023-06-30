New Acting U.S. Attorney named for District of Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Nebraska has been named.

Career prosecutor Susan T. Lehr will take over following Interim U.S. Attorney Steven A. Russell, who retires Friday. Lehr’s appointment will take effect Saturday, July 1.

Lehr, an Omaha native, is a 1988 graduate of the Denver University College of Law and has been with the U.S. Attorney’s Office since 1999. She previously served as a prosecutor in the Buffalo and Douglas County attorney’s offices.

Lehr will serve until a new U.S. Attorney is appointed by the President.

