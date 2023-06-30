Nebraska state senator travels back to Ukraine

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - State Senator Tom Brewer, wearing a camouflaged plate carrier vest, stood next to a hulking artillery gun not far from the Ukrainian trench line, speaking to the gun crew.

“In the days to come, they will write books about what you’re doing here,” Brewer said to them.

Brewer has a lifetime of military service behind him.

“Being a former artilleryman, I was duly impressed,” Brewer said. “Everyone knew their jobs. They did their jobs.”

And he’s a U.S. politician who keeps rushing headlong into the lion’s den, walking trench lines and dodging artillery shells. He’s been to the country three times since Russia’s full-scale invasion started.

That means his words carry a certain amount of weight—scoring him meetings with high-ranking officials like the head of Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces.

Brewer’s aim? To distribute aid, show support and learn about the situation—especially as Ukraine makes slow gains on the ground.

“The weeks that we’ve been here, the counteroffensive has started,” Brewer said. “They’ve had good success. I think they’ll have much better success in the days to come.”

But that success comes with the steep cost of poured out blood. That’s evident in one cemetery in Zaporizhzhia, where freshly dug graves stretch across the green.

“Literally half of the Ukrainian soldiers that I met this time last year are now dead,” Brewer said. “I mean, that’s a pretty numbing thought that they’re losing folks at that level.”

Brewer travelled the length of the country—from Lviv to Kyiv to Kharkiv to Kherson—hearing stories from civilians of their everyday bravery.

“The courage they showed, the things they did, the risks they took and in many cases the lives they gave up,” Brewer said. “They’re doing things that are far braver than we’ve seen military personnel get bronze and silver stars for.”

During the trip, Brewer relayed what he was seeing and hearing back to Nebraska’s congressional delegation and to contacts in the Pentagon. He said he hopes Americans stay invested in the war and that he’ll do all he can to get Ukraine the tools and training it needs to win.

“There are things that are happening here that will affect the world in the days to come,” Brewer said. “And it’s important that you understand why it will affect the world.”

