Lincoln inmate dies at Reception and Treatment Center

File image
File image(Credit: Andrew Bardwell)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate who had been serving time at Lincoln’s Reception and Treatment Center has died.

Randall Dasher, 56, died Monday at the RTC, where he was incarcerated. Dasher’s sentence began in May of 2009. He was serving a 13-31 year sentence on multiple theft charges, criminal impersonation, escape and possession of a controlled substance out of Sarpy, Douglas and Lancaster Counties.

Dasher’s cause of death has not been determined, but NDCS says he was being treated for a medical condition.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in NDCS custody, a grand jury will be convened to conduct an investigation.

