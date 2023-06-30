We are Local
Investigation finds no evidence of Sarpy County election fraud

A Sarpy County elections probe found no signs of voter fraud in the 2020 or 2022 elections.
By Joe Harris
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - No foul play.

That’s what an investigation into recent Sarpy County elections concluded, according to a Friday announcement from Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov.

He said his office had received 52 election-related complaints in May 2022, so it hired independent reporting investigator William Black to look into them.

The probe focused on the 2020 general and 2022 primary elections.

“At least in these two elections we looked at, we didn’t see any fraud,” Polikov said. “But keep in mind that we’re working forward and still have to make sure that to chase down leads and ideas and theories to make sure we’re not corrupted.”

The probe found no evidence of widespread election fraud or criminal wrongdoing, but did find what it calls “isolated election-related issues.”

A poll worker recorded precinct poll book information but stopped immediately after colleagues confronted them.

In another case, two people had voted in Sarpy County after moving to other jurisdictions. The report says they did not register at their new residences and did not vote twice.

Either way, it says there was nothing to prove voter fraud intent.

“I don’t think anyone’s concern for free and fair elections stops with this report,” Black said. “I think it sets a good base tone of what we know. A further scrutiny for the rest of all of our lives is going to continue, I’m sure.”

Polikov and Black did acknowledge suspicions about voting machines that have been used in recent elections.

“We all know that machines get hacked,” Polikov said. Both our IS people — information systems people — are working to protect against that, as is the company, as is the Secretary of State.”

He said his office budget forked out $88,000 for this investigation and he doesn’t feel it was a waste because a lot of people in this country have doubts — doubts that he believes were put to bed in Sarpy County.

The report also includes a list of suggestions to address election vulnerabilities.

