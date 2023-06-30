Help Local Students at the Back to School Drive July 20

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Help us make a difference in the lives of area children with the 6 News Back to School Drive on July 20 from 5am-7pm.

Drop off backpacks and all types of school supplies in the Scheels parking lot at Village Pointe until 7pm.

List of in need supplies: Backpacks, No. 2 pencils, pencil cases, pens, erasers, notebooks, crayons, markers, colored pencils, glue, tissues, pencil sharpeners, lunch boxes, sharpies, etc.

Donations will go to Collective for Youth in Omaha, their mission is to advocate for, facilitate resources, and provide quality training for out of school time program providers.

