We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Help Local Students at the Back to School Drive July 20

2023 Back to School Backpack Drive
2023 Back to School Backpack Drive(WOWT)
By Carly Beckman
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Help us make a difference in the lives of area children with the 6 News Back to School Drive on July 20 from 5am-7pm.

Drop off backpacks and all types of school supplies in the Scheels parking lot at Village Pointe until 7pm.

List of in need supplies: Backpacks, No. 2 pencils, pencil cases, pens, erasers, notebooks, crayons, markers, colored pencils, glue, tissues, pencil sharpeners, lunch boxes, sharpies, etc.

Donations will go to Collective for Youth in Omaha, their mission is to advocate for, facilitate resources, and provide quality training for out of school time program providers.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While many families are planning get-togethers for the Fourth of July, an Iowa homeowner is...
Safety inspection finds Council Bluffs homeowner’s nearly new pool deck a hazzard
Nebraska DOT image
Boy killed, 2 people injured in three-vehicle crash south of Offutt AFB
The 6-year-old who nearly drowned at Fun-Plex over the weekend was taken off life-support on...
Witnesses say Fun-Plex lifeguards response to unresponsive boy was ‘by the book’
Terrel Vineyard, pictured here with his wife and three daughters, was killed June 21, 2023 by...
Nebraska man killed by lightning while horseback riding
Fun-Plex was closed for days following an incident over the weekend that resulted in a boy's...
6-year-old removed from life support days after incident at Omaha water park

Latest News

UNO Athletics holding National Anthem auditions
A group is planning to rebuild the Hanscom Park gazebo, which an arsonist set on fire in...
Hanscom Park gazebo to be rebuilt
A group is planning to rebuild the Hanscom Park gazebo, which an arsonist set on fire in...
Group to rebuild Omaha park gazebo that was set on fire
A Bellevue pedestrian bridge is being removed after deterioration left it cost-inhibitive to...
Bellevue pedestrian bridge's demolition frustrating parents