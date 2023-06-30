Federal court sentences Papillion man for distributing child pornography

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell.

The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Andrew Scott Lawrence, 42, of Lincoln, was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Following his prison term, Lawrence will serve 10 years of supervised release.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force officers served a search warrant at Lawrence’s residence on March 18, 2022. Court documents revealed Lawrence was in a bathroom trying to dispose of methamphetamine down a shower drain and flush more down a toilet. Officers retrieved about 135 grams from the bathroom. An additional 434 grams, along with $17,622 in cash, was found in a bedroom.

Lawrence agreed to forfeit the money as part of his guilty plea, saying it was from illegal drug sales or used to facilitate drug trafficking.

Jose Rumualdo-Gallardo, 31, of Mexico, was sentenced Monday in Omaha for his involvement in a meth conspiracy and possessing a firearm in connection with the conspiracy. He was sentenced to 120 months in prison for the drug conspiracy, and 60 months for the firearm offense. The sentences are to run consecutively.

Rumualdo-Gallardo also forfeited $2,527 in drug proceeds. He will serve a five-year term of supervised release after his prison term.

In February of 2022, Omaha Police arrested Michael Lee for possession of 44 grams of pure methamphetamine. Investigators were able to trace the drugs to Rumualdo-Gallardo. Investigators used a cooperating source to purchase 49 grams from Rumualdo-Gallardo on both February 22 and March 1 of 2022. A search warrant was executed on his residence the next week and resulted in the seizure of an additional 242 grams of meth, a 9mm handgun, and the aforementioned cash. Lee is set to be sentenced on September 6.

Daniel M. Gutirez, 43, of Del Norte, Colorado, was sentenced Monday in Omaha to 160 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking. Gutirez will serve a five-year term of supervised release following his prison term.

Gutirez and co-defendant Sheri Griego were stopped in December of 2021 near 8th and Brown in Omaha. Officers had seen them commit several traffic infractions. After speaking with the defendants, officers suspected they were involved in criminal activity and asked Gutirez if he had weapons. He admitted to having a gun in his waistband; he was detained and the handgun found. A search found an undisclosed amount of meth on his person, along with a rifle and 67 grams of methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Griego is scheduled to go on trial beginning August 8.

Michael Dean, 50, of Rulo, Nebraska, was sentenced Wednesday in Omaha to 57 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant on Dean’s residence and vehicle in May of 2021. Officers found 56 grams of methamphetamine, along with a small amount of cocaine, MDMA pills, and other indicia of drug trafficking.

Jason Stoolman, 51, of Papillion, was sentenced Thursday to 132 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for distributing child pornography. Stoolman must also pay $18,000 in restitution.

An investigation revealed Stoolman distributed child pornography via the messaging app Kik in September of 2020; he then uploaded more pornographic material to Kik between February and April of 2021. Law enforcement searched his Omaha residence in March of 2021 and found over 1,400 files of child porn on his iPad. Stoolman was knowingly in possession of this material.

Jose Saul Delira, 49, of McAllen, Texas, was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute drugs. Following his prison term, Delira will serve a ten-year term of supervised release.

Information obtained by law enforcement found Delira was a member of a conspiracy to obtain methamphetamine and other drugs in Texas, Arizona and Mexico, for transport to Lincoln for resale. Delira introduced Lincoln residents to Mexican drug sources and assisted with transport arrangements from sources to Lincoln.

In November of 2020, Delira was staying at a co-conspirator’s residence in Lincoln. A search warrant executed at the residence found over one-third of a pound of methamphetamine, about one ounce of cocaine, four pounds of marijuana, assorted pills, firearms, and drug packaging materials.

Delira had a previous conviction for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine in Nebraska -- he served 188 months behind bars for that case in April of 2005.

Delira’s co-defendant, Richard Garza, is scheduled to go to trial in August.

Anthony Jimenez-Godinez, 23, of Franklin Park, Illinois, was sentenced Wednesday in Omaha to 135 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He will begin a three-year term of supervised release following his prison term.

A Nebraska State Patrol officer was conducting surveillance at an Omaha bus terminal when they encountered Jimenez-Godinez. He told the officer he lived in Chicago, had flown to Los Angeles, and was seeking a bus to Des Moines. He said he purchased THC cartridges in California and showed them to the officer; he was then detained.

A search of his suitcase found 16 plastic-wrapped packages of methamphetamine weighing 21.2 pounds. Forensic testing of a portion of the methamphetamine found it was over 80% pure.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.