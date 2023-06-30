We are Local
Federal court sentences Omaha woman for removal of property to prevent seizure

Conviction in connection to 2020 false bomb plot outside Douglas Co. Courthouse
Thomas Trouba, 25, accused of leaving a fake bomb outside the Douglas County Courthouse Friday, is being held on a $2 million bond for the bomb threat.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman has been sentenced to probation in connection with a bomb threat at the Douglas County Courthouse and drug charges.

Caitlin Gillett, 24, of Omaha, was sentenced Wednesday to three years’ probation.

In September of 2020, Thomas Trouba was arrested in Omaha for terroristic threats and for placing a false bomb outside of the Douglas County Courthouse. Later that day, an investigator found Trouba and Gillett removing large bags and totes from Trouba’s residence and loading them into his silver Ford F-150 pickup. Trouba left the residence and Gillett followed him in her car. The OPD bomb squad had been called in to investigate; no explosives were found in the boxes that had been left.

After stopping in a parking lot, Douglas County sheriff’s deputies approached and identified them, and searched the truck. Several hundred thousand dollars in U.S. currency was seized. Investigators also seized “multi-pound quantities” of raw marijuana, marijuana edibles, and various substances with Delta-9 THC and other THC extracts. Trouba was arrested; Gillett was not detained at that time.

A search warrant was then obtained for Trouba’s Elm Circle residence in Omaha. Nearly $17,000 in cash was discovered, as well as quantities of MDMA, also known as ecstasy; Adderall, hash oil, marijuana, and paraphernalia relating to narcotic distribution.

The same day the warrant was executed, investigators executed another search warrant on Gillett’s apartment. About $12,900 was discovered below the master bedroom’s bathroom sink. Small quantities of THC cartridges and 10 gross grams of psilocybin mushrooms were also found.

During this search, Gillett was again at Trouba’s residence where a second search warrant was being executed. More controlled substances of varying quantities were found in that second search.

Gillett was interviewed and said the money she’d taken from underneath Trouba’s kitchen sink was under her bathroom sink, which was where investigators had located it. She told them she had moved the cash in an effort to prevent its seizure.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration assisted in the investigation.

