DoorDash tip dispute led to officer-involved shooting in south Omaha, court records show

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The suspect in an officer-involved shooting in Omaha last week made his first appearance before a judge Friday.

James Wilson, 42, was charged with six counts, including attempted murder, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, and three counts of terroristic threats.

His bond was set at $500,000 in Douglas County Court.

James Wilson, 42 (Omaha Police Department)

The officer-involved shooting happened last Thursday evening near 60th and Q Streets after OPD officers were called to a disturbance at a different residence, located near 73rd and Corby. The affidavit states that Wilson, a DoorDash driver, got into an altercation with the homeowner over a tip amount. He allegedly pointed a gun at two customers and drove off, the records state.

According to the OPD report, body camera images corroborate the statement given Wednesday by Officer Tamara Phillips, who remains on administrative leave. Documents state that Wilson and Officer Phillips exchanged multiple gunshots until she was able to shoot him in the leg.

OPD also released two photos of the incident from the body camera of Officer Phillips.

Following the shooting, Wilson was taken to CHI Health CUMC-Bergan Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the police, Wilson has a conceal-carry permit.

Wilson is due for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 8.

