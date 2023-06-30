We are Local
Defense team Omaha manslaughter suspect requests to view sealed documents

Jessica Hernandez held on $10 million bond in the death of Carlos Salguero-Canar
The defense team for the Omaha woman accused of being involved in the death of an Ecuadoran immigrant, asked to have access to a sealed affidavit.
By Joe Harris
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The defense team for Jessica Hernandez, the Omaha woman accused of being involved in the death of an Ecuadoran immigrant, asked to have access to a sealed affidavit in Douglas County Court on Thursday.

“We’re not asking to unseal that document,” said Bassel El-Kasaby, defense attorney for Hernandez. “We just want to have access to it because it is the defendant’s rights to have access to a document that was filed in court, and decisions are being made on the basis of what’s contained in that document.”

The defense team said that’s crucial for providing a good defense.

Hernandez was present in the courtroom. She has been charged with manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence in the death of 30-year-old Carlos Salguero-Canar. Her bond was set at $10 million.

Jessica Hernandez
Jessica Hernandez(Omaha Police Department)

El-Kasaby believes the information in the affidavit is tied to that bond.

“I know it is, but I don’t know exactly what’s in it,” El-Kasaby said. “This is the information that is being relied on by the court and its bond decision.”

He said once he knows what is in the affidavit, he will request a bond review as soon as possible.

Since it is sealed, the affidavit is keeping information out of the public about the case.

Prosecutors tell 6 News that while Hernandez may not have done the actual beating that killed Salguero-Canar earlier this month, she instigated it.

“One person came over and she got the other person to come over and do what they did,” Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said. “So, that’s the allegation. That’s what we have from the evidence before us.”

Nadim Zarazua-Hernandez Jr., 24
Nadim Zarazua-Hernandez Jr., 24(Omaha Police Department)

Authorities have also arrested 24-year-old Nadim Zarazua-Hernandez Jr. on suspicion of manslaughter. His bond is set at $200,000.

The investigation is ongoing, and 6 News will keep you updated when we have further details.

