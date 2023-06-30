Biden v. Nebraska: State officials react to U.S. Supreme Court ruling on student loan forgiveness

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Attorney General said Friday that the U.S. Supreme Court ruling against President Biden’s plan to wipe out hundreds of millions of dollars in student loans kept the nation’s balance of power in check.

Calling the decision “a great day for our country,” Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers applauded the court’s decision, saying it stopped a Biden administration “power grab,” protected the separation of powers, and kept the “power of the purse” in the hands of Congress.

“Today is a great day for our country,” Hilgers said. “Today, the Supreme Court stopped a very significant attempted, really breathtaking power grab from the Biden administration and its attempt to cancel without Congressional authorization, almost $500 billion of student loans.”

Conservative justices in the majority of the 6-3 decision on Biden v. Nebraska, saying the Biden administration overstepped its authority with the plan to cancel or reduce $400 million in student loans; and left borrowers on the hook for repayments that are expected to resume in the fall.

Hilgers said it was the right call: “Why is it fair, for instance, for someone who might work at Kawasaki, who might not have a college degree by choice or otherwise, why should they pay especially in a high inflationary environment for some lawyer’s degree or elsewhere around the country?”

Nebraska was one of six states involved in the case. Both the state attorney and solicitor general argued before the nation’s high court.

Nebraska Solicitor General James Campbell was in front of the court in February, saying the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority, a state-created company that services student loans, would lose about 40% of its revenues if the Biden plan went into effect. Independent research has cast doubt on the financial harm MOHELA would face, however, suggesting that the agency would still see an increase in revenue even if Biden’s cancellation went through. That information was not part of the court record.

Then in March, Hilgers went to the U.S. Supreme Court to argue against student loan forgiveness.

Hilgers said Friday that while President Biden was trying to spend almost a half-trillion dollars of taxpayer dollars in a way he knew he couldn’t.

The matter now returns to Congress, but Hilgers noted that dozens of efforts in Congress to have student loans canceled have all failed. He criticized Biden for not convincing more members of Congress to go compromise on the issue and said that unless more people who support the issue are elected into Congress, canceling it unilaterally wouldn’t be an option.

But the state AG balked at the notion that the matter was political.

“This wasn’t a Republican issue at all. It wasn’t a Conservative issue at all. In fact, President Biden himself said in a CNN Town Hall in February 2021 ... he didn’t think he had the power to do this,” Hilgers said.

While Biden did say at that time that he didn’t support other members of his party who wanted to cancel $50,000 per borrower, he did support canceling $10,000 — and believed Congress should make the changes through legislation.

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers spoke to press Friday following the Supreme Court decision against Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.

Reaction statements

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers

“Today is an important day for our country as the Supreme Court’s ruling has stopped the Biden Administration’s breathtaking attempt to grab power. Today’s decision, issued just days before we celebrate our independence on the Fourth of July, is a timely reminder that the President is no king. He must work with, and not around, Congress. The Supreme Court has reaffirmed the separation of powers principle that has been in place since our country’s founding, and one which has helped preserve freedom for nearly 250 years. And as a result of today’s decision, taxpayers have been saved nearly $500 billion. The question of student loan burden is now back to where it belongs—Congress. Our elected federal representatives are closest to the people, have the power of the purse, and are entrusted with the responsibility of tackling difficult policy issues. I promised Nebraska voters that I would remain vigilant against the federal government’s attempts to grab power, and I will continue to do so in the weeks and months to come. Finally, we are grateful to our sister states—Missouri, Iowa, South Carolina, Arkansas, and Kansas—for joining in this suit to defend a founding principle of our country and an important bulwark for freedom.”

“President Biden’s student loan bailout put electricians and plumbers on the hook for the bills of doctors and lawyers. I am grateful the Supreme Court vindicated Nebraska’s argument and stopped this unfair and illegal scheme to shift unpaid debts to Americans who chose not to attend college or worked hard to pay off their own loans. I want to thank Doug Peterson, our former Attorney General, and Mike Hilgers, our current Attorney General, for their work in achieving a great victory for the law and for taxpayers in Nebraska and across the country.”

Gray DC Bureau: Sen. Deb Fischer

“Today, the Supreme Court delivered a victory for common sense. The millions of hard-working Americans who paid their debts or did not go to college shouldn’t be forced to bear the burden of others’ debt. From the beginning, I’ve said President Biden didn’t have the legal authority to pursue such a reckless loan transfer. I commend Nebraska Attorney General Hilgers for spearheading this effort and protecting Nebraskans from a deeply unfair proposal. “It’s time the administration work with Congress on policies that address the root causes of high tuition and provide the public with better access to more educational opportunities.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley (DC Bureau)

“Iowans in each of the sixteen counties I visited this week told me they’re hurting from two years of record-high inflation — the last thing they needed was a half-trillion dollar check to pay off the Biden administration’s student loan transfer. The reality of that plan is not only fiscally insane, it’s unconstitutional. I’ve been pushing for solutions to student debt since long before President Biden cooked up his student loan scheme. My colleagues and I have a reasonable proposal that gives every student and borrower improved financial options. There’s nothing controversial about it, and there’s no reason the Senate should wait to vote on our legislative package when we return to Washington. Opportunity and personal responsibility are hallmarks of the American life. We should encourage those principles in future generations by better preparing students as they pursue an education and a career. I hope the Senate can move forward in a productive fashion and help our young people achieve a better future at a reasonable cost.”

“The Supreme Court rightly ruled that President Biden’s student loan socialism is illegal. His bailout forced Iowans who chose to go straight into the workforce or pay for their own education to foot the bill for others’ degrees, fanned the flames of inflation, and added to our skyrocketing debt. Today’s decision is a win for our economy and hardworking Iowans. I will continue fighting to provide students and their families with tools upfront to see the true costs associated with their education and to help them make informed decisions about their future.”

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Nebraska) (DC Bureau)

“The Supreme Court has delivered another victory for the Constitution by striking down the student loan cancellation plan. Only Congress has the power to appropriate funds, anything else is an unconstitutional power grab… even Nancy Pelosi agreed! Even if this plan was constitutional, student loan forgiveness cheats Americans who paid off their loans and takes money from hardworking Americans to give it to those who willingly took out a loan and are unwilling to pay if off.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

