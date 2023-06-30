We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Biden v. Nebraska: State officials react to U.S. Supreme Court ruling on student loan forgiveness

Nebraska AG: ‘Today, the Supreme Court stopped a very significant attempted, really breathtaking power grab from the Biden administration.’
The Supreme Court blocks Biden's student debt forgiveness and limits LGBTQ protections on the last day of their blockbuster term. (CNN, POOL, KMGH)
By Gina Dvorak and Kevin Westhues
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Attorney General said Friday that the U.S. Supreme Court ruling against President Biden’s plan to wipe out hundreds of millions of dollars in student loans kept the nation’s balance of power in check.

Calling the decision “a great day for our country,” Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers applauded the court’s decision, saying it stopped a Biden administration “power grab,” protected the separation of powers, and kept the “power of the purse” in the hands of Congress.

“Today is a great day for our country,” Hilgers said. “Today, the Supreme Court stopped a very significant attempted, really breathtaking power grab from the Biden administration and its attempt to cancel without Congressional authorization, almost $500 billion of student loans.”

Conservative justices in the majority of the 6-3 decision on Biden v. Nebraska, saying the Biden administration overstepped its authority with the plan to cancel or reduce $400 million in student loans; and left borrowers on the hook for repayments that are expected to resume in the fall.

Hilgers said it was the right call: “Why is it fair, for instance, for someone who might work at Kawasaki, who might not have a college degree by choice or otherwise, why should they pay especially in a high inflationary environment for some lawyer’s degree or elsewhere around the country?”

SCOTUS STUDENT LOANS DECISION
How the Supreme Court student loan decision affects you

Many borrowers who are worried about their budgets do have options, and there's time to get them in place. Here’s what to know about how the decision will affect you.

A sign reading "cancel student debt" is seen outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 30, 2023,...
Biden offers alternative student debt relief plan that would remove immediate threat of default

President Biden is working on an alternative student debt plan to ease looming defaults after the Supreme Court struck down his initiative on Friday.

President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...

Nebraska was one of six states involved in the case. Both the state attorney and solicitor general argued before the nation’s high court.

Nebraska Solicitor General James Campbell was in front of the court in February, saying the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority, a state-created company that services student loans, would lose about 40% of its revenues if the Biden plan went into effect. Independent research has cast doubt on the financial harm MOHELA would face, however, suggesting that the agency would still see an increase in revenue even if Biden’s cancellation went through. That information was not part of the court record.

Then in March, Hilgers went to the U.S. Supreme Court to argue against student loan forgiveness.

Hilgers said Friday that while President Biden was trying to spend almost a half-trillion dollars of taxpayer dollars in a way he knew he couldn’t.

The matter now returns to Congress, but Hilgers noted that dozens of efforts in Congress to have student loans canceled have all failed. He criticized Biden for not convincing more members of Congress to go compromise on the issue and said that unless more people who support the issue are elected into Congress, canceling it unilaterally wouldn’t be an option.

But the state AG balked at the notion that the matter was political.

“This wasn’t a Republican issue at all. It wasn’t a Conservative issue at all. In fact, President Biden himself said in a CNN Town Hall in February 2021 ... he didn’t think he had the power to do this,” Hilgers said.

While Biden did say at that time that he didn’t support other members of his party who wanted to cancel $50,000 per borrower, he did support canceling $10,000 — and believed Congress should make the changes through legislation.

Watch Friday’s news conference

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers spoke to press Friday following the Supreme Court decision against Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.

Reaction statements

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers
Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers
Today, U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts (R-NE) called for needed process improvements and...
Today, U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts (R-NE) called for needed process improvements and transparency from the State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs, which handles the distribution of passports. Ricketts also advocated for more options close to Nebraska.(press release)
Gray DC Bureau: Sen. Deb Fischer
Gray DC Bureau: Sen. Deb Fischer
Sen. Chuck Grassley
Sen. Chuck Grassley(DC Bureau)
Ernst criticizes Biden Administration over USDA farm subsidy program
Ernst criticizes Biden Administration over USDA farm subsidy program(Joni Ernst)
Rep. Don Bacon (R-Nebraska)
Rep. Don Bacon (R-Nebraska)(DC Bureau)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While many families are planning get-togethers for the Fourth of July, an Iowa homeowner is...
Safety inspection finds Council Bluffs homeowner’s nearly new pool deck a hazard
Nebraska DOT image
Boy killed, 2 people injured in three-vehicle crash south of Offutt AFB
The 6-year-old who nearly drowned at Fun-Plex over the weekend was taken off life-support on...
Witnesses say Fun-Plex lifeguards response to unresponsive boy was ‘by the book’
Terrel Vineyard, pictured here with his wife and three daughters, was killed June 21, 2023 by...
Nebraska man killed by lightning while horseback riding
Fun-Plex was closed for days following an incident over the weekend that resulted in a boy's...
6-year-old removed from life support days after incident at Omaha water park

Latest News

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers spoke to press Friday following the Supreme Court...
FULL VIDEO: Biden v. Nebraska news conference
Former Vice President Mike Pence
Former Vice President Pence to make campaign stops in Iowa
How the SCOTUS college affirmative-action ruling impacts Nebraska
How the SCOTUS college affirmative-action ruling impacts Nebraska
Local church leaders are disappointed in Thursday's SCOTUS decision on affirmative action in...
Omaha church leaders talk about college affirmative action impacts