6 First Alert Traffic: Wet roads lead to several crashes during the Friday morning commute
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A round of thunderstorms moved through early Friday morning and the rain continued into the morning commute.
With the wet roadways, several crashes happened and contributed to a slow drive.
Some of the places impacted the greatest included I-80 westbound from 60th to 42nd, with standstill traffic around 7 AM, and southbound I-680 near Fort.
Many of the crashes involved one vehicle that slid on the wet roads.
