6 First Alert Traffic: Wet roads lead to several crashes during the Friday morning commute

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A round of thunderstorms moved through early Friday morning and the rain continued into the morning commute.

With the wet roadways, several crashes happened and contributed to a slow drive.

JFK to I-480 Crash Friday Morning (WOWT)

Some of the places impacted the greatest included I-80 westbound from 60th to 42nd, with standstill traffic around 7 AM, and southbound I-680 near Fort.

Many of the crashes involved one vehicle that slid on the wet roads.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

