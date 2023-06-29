We are Local
Two semis collide, halting westbound traffic on I-80 near Lincoln for hours

A crash on I-80 near Lincoln involving two semi trucks halted westbound traffic for hours on Thursday, June 29, 2023.
A crash on I-80 near Lincoln involving two semi trucks halted westbound traffic for hours on Thursday, June 29, 2023.(Viewer photo)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A crash on I-80 near Lincoln involving two semi trucks halted westbound traffic for nearly 7 hours on Thursday.

The crash was reported shortly after 9 a.m.

Photos of the semis show heavy damage, but no injuries were reported. NSP said one of the semis was hauling cattle.

Westbound lanes of I-80 re-opened just before 4 p.m.

