Two semis collide, halting westbound traffic on I-80 near Lincoln for hours

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A crash on I-80 near Lincoln involving two semi trucks halted westbound traffic for nearly 7 hours on Thursday.

The crash was reported shortly after 9 a.m.

Photos of the semis show heavy damage, but no injuries were reported. NSP said one of the semis was hauling cattle.

Westbound lanes of I-80 re-opened just before 4 p.m.

