Storms leave homes damaged, thousands without power

PHOTO: Courtesy of Trudy Barker
PHOTO: Courtesy of Trudy Barker(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - Severe thunderstorms on Thursday produced damaging winds causing some Iowans to lose power and/or see their homes damaged.

As of 2:30 pm, Alliant Energy reported that thousands of customers in the southeastern part of the state are experiencing outages. By 5:00 pm, the majority of those customers had regained power.

Viewers have reported trees knocking down power lines, blocking roadways, and damaging homes.

Emergency management officials have not reported any injuries occurring so far.

