Severe storms move through the metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We started the day with more rain and storms on the map bringing some much needed rain to the area. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for the metro at 7:30 a.m. with reports of wind gusts up to 60 mph at the Millard airport followed by a 58 mph wind gust at Eppley Airfield. Over 250 lightning strikes were recorded on the Iowa side at times with this storm. Thunderstorms are beginning to look more organized and are tracking to the east with the strongest winds too

Storm Reports (WOWT)

These storms hit at the peak of the morning commute, with many accidents reported this morning that may slow traffic.

Report (WOWT)

The current Severe Thunderstorm Warning will go until 8:30 a.m in parts of Western Iowa. You can stay updated on the forecast on our 6 First Alert Weather App.

Power Outages (WOWT)

Showers and storms will clear later this morning and we’ll get a chance to heat up once again. Highs in the lower 90s are likely with quite a bit of humidity. Dew points will be very high on the muggy meter, especially to start the day.

More rain and storms are likely to develop after midnight tonight and last into the morning hours Friday. Afternoon clearing Friday should lead to some pleasant summer weather and as of now the Omaha Celebrates America concert at Memorial Park looks to have pretty good weather. More storms are possible after 10pm Friday night too so it may not stay quiet and dry too long after the concert and fireworks. More rain is likely on and off Saturday as well so there are multiple opportunities to fill up your rain gauge over the next few days.

