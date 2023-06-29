Safety inspection finds Council Bluffs homeowner’s nearly new pool deck a hazzard

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - While many families are planning get-togethers for the Fourth of July, an Iowa homeowner is being warned about letting too many people on her pool deck.

The contractor built the deck less than a year ago, but a code inspector recently made some shocking discoveries. So instead of wrapping her pool deck in red, white, and blue ribbons, Sara Guida is being told to consider yellow caution tape instead.

“Definitely not constructed appropriately, and I wouldn’t have any family barbeques on it,” said Matt Wyant, Pottawattamie County planning director.

He said the county requires permits and contractor licensing but that the deck builder who Guida hired didn’t have either.

“Beware, No. 1; and second, do more due diligence,” she said.

Guida said she found Richey Holiday Lighting and Care Team on Facebook and paid the contractor about $10,000 to build the pool deck.

But the number of code violations found makes her head swim.

A text from contractor Gavin Richey says Guida got a final walk-through about a year ago, and that she approved everything.

But she didn’t know the county planning department hadn’t approved anything on the project.

“I’d like to think he’d take ownership and own up to it and help us resolve it,” Guida said. “And he told me there’s no warranty; so my deck, my problem.”

Come the Fourth, she said the deck chairs may be rearranged in the yard to avoid any danger.

The stringers already appear to be pulling away, and the stairs don’t have the required railings for anyone to catch themselves. So Guida is left with a year-old deck that has safety hazards, top to bottom.

“I encourage her to consult and licensed contractor and see what remedies they can come up with; and if not, a total reconstruction,” Wyant said. “But this isn’t something that would be safe for you family to be on.”

The contractor’s text message says there’s no warranty, and he can’t control what the wood does. But Guida says a deck less than a year old shouldn’t be topped with a bow.

The contractor did not return several messages from 6 News.

Richey Holiday Lights and Care Team currently has an “A” rating with the Better Business Bureau — but that’s on an update status after learning the contractor may have changed the company name.

The BBB’s dispute resolution team has reached out to the contractor but has not received a response yet.

