Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Storms pass through for some, heat and humidity for all Thursday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day with more rain and storms on the map bringing some much needed rain to the area. The best odds for beneficial heavy rain will be south of I-80 but some lighter rain is possible farther north. Overall this complex of storms will bring rain chances this morning and likely cause our temperatures to bounce around in the 70s for a while.

Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WOWT)
8AM Forecast Radar
8AM Forecast Radar(WOWT)

Showers and storms will clear later this morning and we’ll get a chance to heat up once again. Highs in the lower 90s are likely with quite a bit of humidity. Dew points will be very high on the muggy meter, especially to start the day.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)
Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)

More rain and storms are likely to develop after midnight tonight and last into the morning hours Friday.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

Afternoon clearing Friday should lead to some pleasant summer weather and as of now the Omaha Celebrates America concert at Memorial Park looks to have pretty good weather. More storms are possible after 10pm Friday night too so it may not stay quiet and dry too long after the concert and fireworks.

Memorial Park
Memorial Park(WOWT)

More rain is likely on and off Saturday as well so there are multiple opportunities to fill up your rain gauge over the next few days.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

