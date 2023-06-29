We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

One killed in crash south of Offutt AFB

Nebraska DOT image
Nebraska DOT image(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A stretch of Highway 34 south of Offutt Air Force base was closed in both direction for hours Thursday due to a deadly crash.

Early information from the Sarpy County Sheriff’s office is that a juvenile was killed when a semi, a pickup, and a car crashed in rainy conditions.

The crash happened about a mile east of the Highway 34/Highway 75 interchange.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fun-Plex was closed for days following an incident over the weekend that resulted in a boy's...
6-year-old removed from life support days after incident at Omaha water park
The 6-year-old who nearly drowned at Fun-Plex over the weekend was taken off life-support on...
Witnesses say Fun-Plex lifeguards response to unresponsive boy was ‘by the book’
Omaha Police investigate a carjacking incident on Monday night, June 27, 2023.
Teen thrown from vehicle after carjacking incident in Omaha
Quinn Clark
The son of a Huskers great commits to Nebraska
Traffic was diverted to the lanes below due to a crash.
Multiple crashes impact Wednesday morning commute in Omaha

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions, says race cannot be a factor
First Alert Tonight
6 First Alert Weather Day: More storms likely overnight. Strong storms possible.
Child porn sentence
Former Blair educator sentenced for child porn
Storm Reports
Severe storms move through the metro