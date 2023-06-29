One killed in crash south of Offutt AFB

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A stretch of Highway 34 south of Offutt Air Force base was closed in both direction for hours Thursday due to a deadly crash.

Early information from the Sarpy County Sheriff’s office is that a juvenile was killed when a semi, a pickup, and a car crashed in rainy conditions.

The crash happened about a mile east of the Highway 34/Highway 75 interchange.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.