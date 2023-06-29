Omaha Police release bodycam photos from officer-involved shooting; suspect jailed

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police shared more details Wednesday about a shooting last week that left the suspect hospitalized.

According to the OPD report, body camera images corroborate the statement given Wednesday by Officer Tamara Phillips, who is a K-9 officer who has been with the department since 2018.

“Her statement was consistent with other witness statements and the physical evidence found at the scene,” the OPD report states.

Phillips told investigators that she pulled into the driveway of a residence near 60th and Q streets around 9 p.m. Thursday and “immediately encountered” James Wilson, 42, who she said began firing a handgun at her. She returned fire from inside the police cruiser, then exited the vehicle while still using it as cover, the report states.

Omaha Police Officer Tamara Phillips (Omaha Police Department)

Multiple gunshots were exchanged until Officer Phillips was able to shoot Wilson in the leg, the OPD report states.

“Mr. Wilson then ran out of ammunition and threw his handgun under the police cruiser. The weapon was located in the driveway at the rear of Officer Phillips’ police cruiser,” the report states, noting that no additional shots were fired after that.

Phillips applied a tourniquet to Wilson’s leg once additional officers arrived at the scene.

Phillips remains on administrative leave, according to the report, which also noted that OPD K-9 Taz was not injured during the shooting.

OPD released two photos from the body camera of Officer Phillips. The images appear to show an armed suspect facing the officer and another showing a person lying in the driveway as well as a gun lying near an OPD cruiser.

Omaha Police released this body-camera image on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Omaha Police Department)

Omaha Police released this body-camera image on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Omaha Police Department)

Following the shooting, Wilson was taken to CHI Health CUMC-Bergan Mercy hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Douglas County Attorney’s Office has said that Wilson would be charged with attempted second-degree murder, three counts of terroristic threats, two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony, and misdemeanor destruction of property as a result of the events of Thursday evening. He has since been booked into Douglas County Corrections on those charges.

According to the police, Wilson has a conceal-carry permit.

Thursday’s officer-involved shooting happened after OPD officers had been called to a disturbance at a different residence, located near 73rd and Corby.

Nebraska State Patrol and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office have assisted in the investigation.

Police officers responding to the shooting were involved in a crash at 24th and Dodge streets on their way to the scene. Authorities told 6 News last week that neither of the two crash victims transported from the scene sustained life-threatening injuries.

