Northwest Omaha neighbors get results after M.U.D. repairs water main leak

The fix came following a 6 On Your Side report earlier this month.
Back on June 13, neighbors’ patience ran out. They say the reaction to our previous 6 On Your Side report brought welcomed action.
By Mike McKnight
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Puddling water that just wouldn’t dry up flowed near Jarod Hindes’ driveway last summer, fall, and winter.

“It just seems like people are doing this to each other,” Hindes said when 6 News spoke with him earlier this month.

He wasn’t alone. Back on June 13, neighbors’ patience ran out. They say the reaction to our previous 6 On Your Side report brought welcomed action.

Metropolitan Utilities District brought in a giant vacuum to suck out mud during power-washing, which exposed the hydrant and two home connections to a main. While watching the process, M.U.D.’s president says once the pipes dry out and water is turned back on, the leak mystery should be solved, more than a year after Hindes and other neighbors first reported the issue.

“We’re pretty good almost all of the time, but we stumbled a little bit here, and we’re going to make sure to the best of my ability that doesn’t happen again,” said M.U.D. president Mark Doyle.

After a flow of complaints to M.U.D. since early 2022, Hindes says 6 On Your Side turned up the pressure.

“A breath of fresh air,” Hindes said. “I could hug Mike McKnight right now. I texted my wife earlier, we just feel (good) stuff is finally getting done.”

His neighbors look forward to a dry culdesac.

“At least they got the ground torn up and hopefully find the leak and get this resolved,” said neighbor Manuel Gallegos.

When the water was turned on, a leak from a home connection to the main was discovered.

“We’re going to repair it, restore the property,” Doyle said. “We’re going to put in a new hydrant and get this thing back to where it should be, and we’re going to take care of it, no cost to the homeowners at all.”

M.U.D. board member Dave Friend says a perfect storm created the leak with a faulty plastic collar connecting the service line to the main. He says the grade of neighboring yards overwatered by sprinklers added to the leak surfacing.

“Whether who’s at fault or who’s not, there’s a solution,” said neighbor Tony Infante.

With the leak fixed, a M.U.D. crew covered the connections.

After months of puddling, neighbors say now it’s only the replaced concrete sidewalk panel that needs to dry.

Friend says a plastic thread found in the leaking collar is no longer allowed for connections into water mains.

