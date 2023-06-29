Hanscom Park gazebo to be rebuilt

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hanscom Park’s beloved gazebo is being rebuilt months after an arsonist destroyed it.

It’s been a pile of rubble since September, but neighbors won’t let it stay that way.

“Everybody was pretty concerned, and we wanted to make sure we got it back,” Johnson said.

Tom Johnson is a member of the Hanscom Park Neighborhood Association.

He and other organizations have been working with the city to build a new gazebo since the last one was burned down.

“The gazebo has always been some place where people would come for their high school graduation pictures or their wedding portraits so it’s going to be that again,” Johnson said.

Johnson told 6 News the new gazebo will look a bit different — it will be made out of metal making it harder destroy.

However, the feel will be the same.

“I think it will be a nice signature for the park,” Johnson said.

Apart from rebuilding the gazebo, organizations like Park Avenue Neighborhood Association have pitched in to renovate the park itself.

They’re adding a new mini-pitch.

Johnson believes this will show people what Hanscom park has to offer.

“We’re kind of overlooked on a lot of things like road services and different things like that,” Johnson said. “Have them come back and say this park is worth it and this neighborhood is worth it.”>

Work for the new gazebo will start next week.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.