Grassroots group engaging Omaha residents about safe roads

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When it comes to transportation, people share the road, whether on wheels or on foot.

Trilety Wade said she got tired of seeing what she calls unsafe driving in Omaha putting others at risk.

“That includes roads and sidewalks,” Wade said. “So drivers, passengers, motorcyclists — we’ve had a lot of motorcyclist deaths this year — and bicyclists, pedestrians, vulnerable users, people in wheelchairs.”

She and her boyfriend founded Safe Omaha Streets, or SOS, a grassroots group that wants people to feel safe on Omaha’s roads.

She said they’ve been active since June 2022 and are part of the Vision Zero Omaha’s Technical Advisory Committee. She posts blogs updating the public updated on the meetings and educating readers on things traffic related.

Recently, they launched the first of what they call their “bigger projects”: A road safety audit on a section of 72nd Street between Dodge and Pacific streets.

They’re encouraging anyone drives, rides, or walks down that section of road to fill out one of their questionnaires on what they think would make it safer.

Wade said it does more than gather data.

“It gets people on the streets and it gets them to understand what it’s like to drive on that street to really notice it, to walk on that street, cycle on that street.”

Wade tells 6 News they’ll put the results together and submit the report to the Omaha Planning Department, Omaha Public Works, and the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency knowns as MAPA.

However, it’s more than safety on 72nd Street. Wade said this could be a pilot project.

“If we can do a mile section of 72nd Street and do this audit and be successful, then a neighborhood association can easily do this for like a block in their own neighborhood.”

The audit runs through July 20.

