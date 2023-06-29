We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Former President Trump plans campaign stop in Council Bluffs

The GOP race is heating up in New Hampshire with both Trump and DeSantis stumping there. (CNN, POOL, CNBC, TWITTER | @NHFRW, THE NEW HAMPSHIRE FEDERATION OF REP
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Former President Trump will be in the Omaha-metro area next week.

Trump’s campaign announced he will be making an appearance at the MidAmerica Center in Council Bluffs on Friday, July 7.

TICKETS: Register for Trump campaign event

Doors will open at 10 a.m. The program is slated to begin at 11:30 a.m., with Trump’s remarks scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fun-Plex was closed for days following an incident over the weekend that resulted in a boy's...
6-year-old removed from life support days after incident at Omaha water park
The 6-year-old who nearly drowned at Fun-Plex over the weekend was taken off life-support on...
Witnesses say Fun-Plex lifeguards response to unresponsive boy was ‘by the book’
Omaha Police investigate a carjacking incident on Monday night, June 27, 2023.
Teen thrown from vehicle after carjacking incident in Omaha
Quinn Clark
The son of a Huskers great commits to Nebraska
Traffic was diverted to the lanes below due to a crash.
Multiple crashes impact Wednesday morning commute in Omaha

Latest News

Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon told 6 News on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that he plans to run...
Election 2024: Rep. Don Bacon ponders GOP presidential candidates
Nebraska’s senior Republican senator made her run for re-election official Wednesday morning,...
U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer seeking third term for Nebraska
Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon told 6 News on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that he plans to run...
Congressman Bacon talks GOP presidential candidates, re-election
Nebraska’s senior Republican senator made her run for re-election official Wednesday morning,...
U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer will seek third term