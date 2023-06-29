Former Blair assistant principal gets five years in federal prison for child porn distribution

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former assistant principal for Blair Community Schools will serve a federal prison sentence for distributing child porn.

Daniel Hutsell, 42, of Blair, was sentenced to five years by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Buescher Wednesday in federal court. He must also register as a sex offender.

The federal prison system does not have parole. Once Hutsell completes his prison term, he will be on supervised release for five years.

According to the release from the U.S. Attorney Steven Russell’s office, Hutsell admitted to law enforcement during a search at his residence on Nov. 30, 2021, that he had been using freechatnow.com to trade pornography — and that he had seen an image of a girl ages 8-10 exposing herself in a sexual manner.

The search was prompted by a notification from the LLC operating that and other websites after a “cybertip” warned that the image was being circulated among its users. Stelivo LLC captured the IP address of the user account that was distributing the image. During a check on the account, Stelivo found 10 more photos of “minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct” had been uploaded via the same username using the same IP address, the release states.

Stelivo shared all the information with law enforcement, and investigators verified the IP address belonged to Hutsell, according to the release.

The Nebraska State Patrol pursued the case as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide DOJ initiative launched in 2006.

