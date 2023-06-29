We are Local
Extreme drought stretches into July

Why the rain chances in the forecast are a good thing
By Jade Steffens
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thunderstorms moved across the metro Thursday morning that provided some much needed rain. Following the driest May on record, the Omaha area is still struggling to recover.

Drought Monitor June 29th
Drought Monitor June 29th(WOWT)

The latest drought conditions as of Thursday, June 29th show Omaha currently sits at severe to exceptional drought. The area would need about seven additional inches of precipitation to fully recover from the present drought conditions.

May rainfall almanac
May rainfall almanac(WOWT)

Here’s the reason why: the month of May was the driest ever recorded, squeaking out only 0.17″ compared to 4.66″ on average.

May and June Driest Years
May and June Driest Years(WOWT)

Not much progress has been made in June so far, either. Total accumulations for May and June this year rank 3rd driest overall, only amounting to about 2.24″ combined, including Thursday morning’s totals. In a normal year, the average total for May and June is 9.1″.

Average monthly precipitation
Average monthly precipitation(WOWT)

Here’s why this is important. Typically, we get most of the rain for the year during the months of May, June, and August. These months are especially crucial in replenishing a majority of the water supply for the entire year.

Some good news— there are a few more chances for rain in the forecast this week. You can stay updated with the forecast on the 6 First Alert Weather App.

