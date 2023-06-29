Election 2024: Rep. Don Bacon ponders GOP presidential candidates

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Congressman Don Bacon told 6 News on Wednesday that Republicans can’t afford to lose the White House in 2024 — and that he’s worried about the political fallout should former President Trump become the GOP’s presidential nominee.

“It is so important to have someone who unites more people than divides,” said Bacon, who represents Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes Omaha.

He said he worries that if Trump were to become the nominee, Republicans would lose the Senate as well.

6 News caught up with the congressman after Sen. Deb Fischer’s re-election campaign announcement to ask whether he had been considering endorsing any other candidates currently in the race.

“Someone like Tim Scott is an example. I haven’t endorsed him, but he has a message I really like right now,” Bacon said. “It’s about America’s best days are ahead, and about bringing people into the party — and the Reagan rule that if you’re with me 80% of the time, we’re on the same team; I don’t hate you.”

The congressman hasn’t officially announced he’s running for re-election, but he told 6 News that he definitely is.

Bacon narrowly defeated State Sen. Tony Vargas in November 2022 after a tight race. The campaign was a fight to the bitter end as Democrats sought to flip the “blue dot” district that gave one of Nebraska’s electoral votes to Joe Biden in 2020.

—

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

