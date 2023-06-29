David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - More storms overnight, looking good Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A round of early morning storms brought much needed rain to the area today. The heaviest rain fell generally near and south of I-80, with much of the Omaha metro picking up between one-half and one inch of rainfall. The Council Bluffs airport saw the highest total, coming in over 1.7 inches. Not a drought buster, but needed rain none-the-less!

Rainfall totals Thursday morning (WOWT)

Rain quickly moved out by mid-morning leaving sunny skies and very warm conditions. Temperatures this evening have warmed into the low 90s, and we’ll see the 90s stick around through sunset. Thankfully the humidity levels are not quite as high as they were yesterday, so we are not see those triple digits heat index readings that popped up on Wednesday. Still, it will be quite warm for any outdoor activities this evening. It will be dry, so you don’t have to worry about that.

First Alert for possible strong storms overnight (WOWT)

Storm chances will increase late tonight, mainly after Midnight fore areas west of Omaha, generally after 2 or 3am for the Omaha metro. Similar to last night, storms are expected to develop this evening in western Nebraska, and then push east overnight. While widespread severe weather is not expected, a few stronger storms are certainly possible. High wind gusts of 60-70mph will be the main risk, though a couple reports of some quarter to half-dollar sized hail can’t be ruled out. Storms should generally be pushing out of the area by 7 to 9am on Friday.

Storms arrive before sunrise (WOWT)

The rest of Friday is looking fairly nice as dry conditions return. Partly sunny skies will stick with us for most of the day, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s, a little cooler than the past couple of days. We should stay dry for the evening, so if you are headed out to the celebration at Memorial Park, it will be warm and humid but rain should hold off until after the fireworks!

Omaha Celebrates America Forecast (WOWT)

On and off storms are possible on Saturday. While it doesn’t look like a total washout, where storms set up some decent rainfall totals appear possible. The clouds and showers should keep us a bit cooler, with highs near 80. The rain moves out Saturday night and we quickly heat back up with highs near 90 on Sunday, and pushing into the low 90s for Monday and the 4th of July.

Temperatures heat back up next week (WOWT)

