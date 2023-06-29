We are Local
Carter Nelson makes Big Red leap from 8-man to Huskers

State’s top ranked 2024 HS football recruit commits to Nebraska
By Brent Weber
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s possible the entire population of Ainsworth, Nebraska was represented by somebody in the high school gym Wednesday. Carter Nelson had an announcement to make.

After thanking his community, family and coaches, the 6-2, 205 pound tight end made his college football commitment.

”I would like to thank God because he is the reason for everything I’ve been blessed with in my life,” the rising high school senior said. “With that being said, I’m gonna get to the point. Go Big Red, we’re staying home.”

Chalk up another in-state recruit for Huskers coach Matt Ruhle, maybe the most significant recruit. Georgia, Alabama, Penn State and Notre Dame wanted the high-jumping specialist. But when it came time to make a decision, his future teammates were the difference.

“What stood out is kinda like how they meshed together as a team, I definitely got to see how the players bond together, and I also got to see how they plan to use me in their offense,” Nelson said regarding his official visit to Lincoln. “And I also like that my family was right there, no other visit I went on (did I get to see) my family... I mean I’m not gonna go there just to be on a D-I team, I’m gonna go there and we’re gonna win, that’s the expectation.”

Nelson will be making the leap from 8-man football at Ainsworth to the Division I and Big 10 ranks. Before he graduates, though, his goal is to win a state D-2 title with the Bulldogs.

