6 First Alert Weather Day: More storms likely overnight. Strong storms possible.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ve made tonight a 6 First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of another round of storms that is likely to develop and move through after midnight. The potential is there for isolated strong to severe storms with wind gust and hail potential. At the very least downpours and frequent lightning will make for a noisy night for many.

First Alert Tonight (WOWT)

The storms will likely develop in Western Nebraska, Wyoming, and Colorado this evening and move east overnight. A more organized line of storms is where severe potential may reside in the yellow shaded area if it does develop.

Severe Tonight (WOWT)

Storms Tonight (WOWT)

The storms should end close to or shortly after sunrise Friday and leave us with a rather quiet rest of the day.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

