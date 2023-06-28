We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Zero-interest loans for home improvement available for some in Omaha

The program is intended for homeowners in formerly redlined areas of northeast and southeast Omaha
The program is intended for homes in formerly redlined areas of northeast and southeast Omaha.
By Bella Caracta
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Surrounded by vacant lots or dilapidated buildings, Davielle Phillips sees parallels in the communities of north Omaha, which is where he lives now, and the southside of Chicago, which is where he’s from.

“Dealing with that growing up, I saw an opportunity to make a difference here in Omaha,” he said.

It’s an opportunity to address redlining — the now illegal, discriminatory practice of deeming certain neighborhoods as a poor financial risk for lenders, which was seen as being based on race.

“What we’re doing at Front Porch is we’re intentionally reinvesting in areas that have been historically disinvested in,” said Maxwell Morgan with Front Porch Investments, the company responsible for a new program called the Greenlining Fund.

In the 1930s, U.S. government surveyors color-coded areas of cities for financial lenders to guide where and to whom to provide financial services to.

Red-coded areas were considered the most “hazardous” neighborhoods for lenders, often associated with Black and brown populations but also other minorities such as immigrants from Asia, southern Europe, Jews, and Catholics.

Yellow-coded areas were considered “declining”; blue “desirable”; and green “best.”

Front Porch Investments’ 0% interest home equity loan pilot program targets homeowners in those red and yellow areas, providing 40 zero-interest loans up to $50 dollars for home renovations or repairs.

“It’s going to increase the value of people’s homes,” Morgan said. “So whether they want to continue to live there or they want to sell it, it gives them a chance to receive the true value of what their home would’ve been if it weren’t for redlining.”

“We’ll see the community looks better, feels better, is more safe, is more practical,” Phillips said.

This home equity loan fund has a $1 million commitment from Front Porch, but leaders believe the money can go a long way.

“The funds can have a life cycle and they can go back into helping someone else improve their property.”

It also has another $4 million for future Greenlining investments.

HOW TO APPLY

The online interest form for this loan is open now and closes at midnight July 10. You look lookup your home address to see what area it falls under using this web tool.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fun-Plex
Omaha water park to remain closed for days after near-drowning
Fun-Plex was closed for days following an incident over the weekend that resulted in a boy's...
6-year-old removed from life support days after incident at Omaha water park
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Ryan Seacrest to replace Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host
Council Bluffs Police searching for suspect who fled from stolen vehicle
Douglas County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after an armed disturbance Tuesday morning.
Douglas County sheriff’s deputies arrest Waterloo man in armed disturbance

Latest News

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue investigated a suspicious package outside the Hall of...
Streets reopen around Lincoln’s Hall of Justice following investigation of suspicious package
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New...
Madonna postpones upcoming Celebration tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’
A new program is making zero-interest home improvement loans available to some Omaha residents.
Some in Omaha qualify for zero-interest home improvement loans
Tanner Danielson
Lincoln man takes plea in kidnapping, torture case