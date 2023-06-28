We are Local
Streets reopen around Lincoln’s Hall of Justice following investigation of suspicious package

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Streets around Lincoln’s Hall of Justice are back open after authorities investigated a suspicious package Wednesday.

Lincoln Police, Lincoln Fire & Rescue, along with their Hazardous Device Unit, responded to the Hall of Justice on 9th Street around noon.

Authorities said someone had brought a briefcase into the Hall of Justice to speak with Lincoln Police and left it behind. The briefcase was brought outside the building to be examined.

LFR Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said a bomb squad technician shot the briefcase with a portable x-ray and then detonated it as a precaution.

LFR said nothing of concern was found inside the briefcase.

LFR's bomb squad technician detonated the briefcase as a precaution.

