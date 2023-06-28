We are Local
The son of a Huskers great commits to Nebraska

The latest from our Live at 10 newscast.
By Joe Nugent
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Quinn Clark the son of Ken Clark will follow his dad’s college path and play for Nebraska. To this day, Ken still ranks eighth on the all-time rushing list with 3,037 yards. One of the great I-backs in Nebraska history.

Quinn is a three-star receiver from Bozeman Montana. He came here for a camp and now he’ll be back for much more. Quinn is the 13th player to commit to the Huskers 2024 class this month. This is his only FBS offer, we know this staff is not afraid to be the only program to identify players who they think can play at this level.

Carter Nelson, the top player in the state Nebraska, is set to announce his commitment Wednesday at noon. We’ll have coverage throughout the day on air and online.

