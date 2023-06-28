Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Morning rain followed by heat & humidity this afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We have some showers and storms on the map to get your day started! It won’t be a huge help but every drop counts at this point. Chances of showers and storms should hang around through about 10am this morning before sunshine, heat and humidity win out. Highs today will easily jump into the 90s.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Rain Wednesday (WOWT)

There is a small chance of a few more storms after 5pm this evening on the Iowa side of the river but those will likely move east and out pretty quickly.

In between all that we’ll see temperatures jump into the 90s once again. Higher dew points on the muggy meter will make it feels even hotter too. Highs in the mid 90s could feel as hot as 100 at times today.

Heat Index Wednesday (WOWT)

Today Muggy Meter (WOWT)

Many more opportunities for rain and storms are in the forecast through at least Saturday. The timing for these keeps fluctuating but the latest seems to lean on the morning hours Thursday with the next round then several rounds of on and off storms Friday into Saturday morning.

4 Day Rain Chances (WOWT)

It will be cooler into the weekend with highs returning to the 80s by Friday.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

