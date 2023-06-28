Person injured in carjacking incident, arrest made

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are investigating a carjacking incident.

According to officers at the scene, a person was thrown from the hood of a car in a carjacking near the intersection of 45th Street and Fontenelle Boulevard at about 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police pursued the stolen vehicle to a driveway near 33rd and Chicago, and made an arrest.

It is not yet clear what lead to the carjacking.

Stolen car remains at the scene following a carjacking arrest (WOWT)

