Person injured in carjacking incident, arrest made
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:44 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are investigating a carjacking incident.
According to officers at the scene, a person was thrown from the hood of a car in a carjacking near the intersection of 45th Street and Fontenelle Boulevard at about 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday.
The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police pursued the stolen vehicle to a driveway near 33rd and Chicago, and made an arrest.
It is not yet clear what lead to the carjacking.
