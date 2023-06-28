As Palermo’s absences pile up, his predecessor eyes the Omaha Dist. 4 council seat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - What happens next if City Councilman Vinny Palermo remains in jail for the next month?

The first move would be a vote to vacate Omaha’s Dist. 4 seat — but City Council President Pete Festersen told 6 News he wants the process to be open and transparent.

There are a few dates here to keep in mind when it comes to the process:

July 25 , about a month from now, is when Palermo will have missed three consecutive months of Omaha City Council meetings. That day, the city will provide him notice that his seat will be vacated.

Aug. 1, which is the following Tuesday, is when the council will vote on whether he forfeits his office. That’s also when Palermo or his representative could argue their side.

“He has to be given a chance or his representative to attend the hearing. Very similar to when the council removed him from the vice presidency,” Omaha City Attorney Matt Kuhse said.

Remember: No one spoke on Palermo’s behalf when that happened.

After that meeting, we’ll hear more about the process when it comes to those who want to apply to fill the position.

Palermo hasn’t walked to his seat for an Omaha City Council meeting for two straight months now.

That’s because he can’t; he remains in custody in the Saunders County Jail awaiting trial on federal public corruption charges.

PREDECESSOR EYEING SEAT

Garry Gernandt, who retired in 2017, told 6 News that he would like to go back to politics to — in his view — salvage what has been lost in south Omaha public trust to his successor: Palermo.

He said it pains him as someone who represented south Omaha for so long to see what’s happened with the seat.

“I put a lot of blood, sweat, and tears into my 16 years down there,” he said. “...I inherited quicksand back in 2001, and I left a solid foundation. To see those building blocks either damaged or destroyed is difficult for me to stand by and swallow. It hurts.”

Gernandt told 6 News he would apply for the position — should it become available.

If Palermo remains in custody for another month — which seems likely based on what the judge has said about his potential to obstruct justice — his seat would become vacant, and the city council will take applications to fill it for the remaining year-and-a-half left on the term.

Gernandt, who’s 77 now, has won elections four times in this same district and says he believes he’s best qualified for damage control.

“The ship is tilting and I believe I can get the ship righted back on the path to success for the time remaining on that particular term,” he said.

APPLICANT QUALIFICATIONS

In order to apply for the seat once it becomes vacant, which is expected to be Aug. 1, you must be registered to vote and live in Dist. 4.

State law does not allow for an election, so the City Council will appoint the position.

The council president says the process will be open and transparent, so candidates should expect some of the interviews to be public.

