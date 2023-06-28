We are Local
Nebraska man killed by lightning while horseback riding

Terrel Vineyard died two months before his wedding reception
A Nebraska man died after being struck by lightning while horseback riding on June 21.
By Beatriz Reyna
Jun. 28, 2023
Oshkosh, Neb. (KNOP) - A Nebraska man died after being struck by lightning while horseback riding on June 21.

According to the Garden County Attorney’s Office, first responders were dispatched north of Oshkosh at 2:08 p.m. and found Terrel Vineyard, 27, dead at the scene.

The autopsy revealed that Vineyard was struck by lightning. No additional information on the accident was provided.

A GoFundMe account has been set up in memory of Terrel. The money raised will be used to fund his three daughters’ college education.

According to the GoFundMe page, said Vineyard was born in Ogallala but mostly grew up in Oshkosh.

“Terrel had many horses along the way but always had a main mount during each phase of his life. Terrel purchased Dose a few years ago as a roping prospect. Terrel and Dose left for greener pastures together - Terrel with his rope in hand,” the fundraiser organizer said.

The fundraiser shared Terrel was an award-winning cowboy, as well as a husband and father of three girls. Terrel married his wife in February of 2023, and were slated to have their wedding reception celebration in two months.

