Multiple crashes impact Wednesday morning commute in Omaha

Traffic was diverted to the lanes below due to a crash.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Wednesday morning commute in Omaha saw impacts from three separate crashes.

URGENT: West Dodge Road was closed at 120th Street about 7:30 a.m. due to crash at I-680 & West Dodge. Traffic was diverted to the lanes below the elevated expressway.

The first of the crashes happened shortly before 6:30 AM where the ramp from the northbound JFK merges with westbound Interstate 80.

This crash cleared around 6:50 AM.

Another crash on the northbound JFK happened around the same time near F.

This one resulted in traffic backing up past Chandler through the peak of the morning commute.

At the same time, a crash involving a semi and a pickup occurred on the ramp from the eastbound Dodge Expressway to southbound I-680.

Traffic slowed to a crawl on the Expressway past 120th as a result of this crash before traffic was shut down.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

