Lincoln man takes plea in kidnapping, torture case

Tanner Danielson
Tanner Danielson(Ellis Wiltsey)
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man entered into a plea deal with the state for his involvement in the kidnapping and beating of another man last year.

Tanner Danielson, 31, pleaded no contest to one count of attempted kidnapping and first-degree sexual assault. He could face 50 years in prison for each charge.

In August of 2022, LPD was alerted by the Gage County Sheriff’s Office that a 26-year-old man was walking along a road, bound and with obvious injuries. The victim told deputies he had been kidnapped and beaten at a warehouse at 56th and I-80 in Lincoln, before being moved to Gage County.

LPD said the victim had burns to his face, arms, and legs along with several abrasions and that he was known to the suspects.

During the investigation, it was also discovered that a female victim was kidnapped and sexually assaulted.

Danielson was arrested by task force personnel in Rapid City, South Dakota shortly after he was identified as a suspect.

LPD also arrested Austin Widhalm in Lincoln. He is charged with 1st-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and false imprisonment. He is set to appear in Lancaster County Court this week as well, but does not appear to be entering into a plea deal.

Originally Danielson was arrested on four felony charges.

Danielson is set to be sentenced in September.

The Lincoln Police Department announced on Monday the arrest of two people in connection to a kidnapping and assault investigation.

