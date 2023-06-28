Douglas County Commissioners delay decision affecting move to new Juvenile Justice Center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted 4-3 to delay its decision on a resolution that would keep juvenile offenders at the Douglas County Youth Center longer.

Commissioner Roger Garcia said they’re currently scheduled to move into the 64-bed detention facility in the new Youth and Family Support Center in downtown Omaha by Dec. 1.

However, the resolution on Tuesday’s agenda would have postponed that until the number of those incarcerated in the old youth center is down to 52 for at least six consecutive months.

Some board members questioned what good pushing back the vote would do.

“The average daily population of the youth center for the last 12 months is 71,” Commissioner James Cavanaugh said. “Today’s population is 66. It has never, ever been 52. “If you think in the next 60 days it’s going to be 52, you’re ignoring reality.”

Commissioner P.J. Morgan put forward the motion to push back Tuesday’s vote.

“It isn’t something that’s costly if we delay it or harms anything,” Morgan said. “I think what Commissioner Boyle said is exactly right. On that date, we’re going to make a decision in the best interest of the youth.”

Some of those who spoke during the hearing said getting the incarceration numbers down is not in the best interest of public safety.

“My daughter was murdered,” Amber Wood said. “There are five criminals involved in that. All of them grew up in the juvenile system that a lot of you are responsible for. Douglas County’s growing. It’s not getting smaller. Wouldn’t we need more beds?”

Garcia said the resolution’s sponsors do not want to pressure judges to sentence less kids.

“We know that in some circumstances, kids don’t need to be there,” he said. “I agree with that 100 percent, especially if they’re scoring lower on the assessment that we have for detention.”

Law enforcement has long voiced concern that the new detention facility’s capacity isn’t enough and that it could result in arresting agencies having to find lockups for juveniles outside the area.

Resolution sponsors said they want to avoid running two facilities, which they said would cost around $3 million more a year and require 35 extra staff.

The board of commissioners will now decide on the resolution Aug. 8.

