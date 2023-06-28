David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Hot Wednesday evening, spotty storms Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few morning thunderstorms helped to bring some brief relief from the warm conditions, but it did not last long. Sunny skies returned for the afternoon along with hot conditions. Temperatures have warmed into the low and mid-90s across the region, along with climbing humidity. Heat index readings have reached the upper 90s around the metro, with parts of the area seeing the heat index topping 100 degrees. The hot and humid conditions will continue all evening long, with temperatures in the 90s right on through 8 or 9pm. Skies should remain partly cloudy to mostly clear, conditions quiet aside from the hot temperatures.

Wednesday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Thunderstorms are expected this evening in far western Nebraska were some large hail is possible, those storms are expected to slide to the east overnight. However, as they push east, a weakening trend is expected. Those storms should reach eastern Nebraska including the Lincoln and Omaha metros by early on Thursday. Whatever remains will likely move in around sunrise through about 7am. A few rumbles of thunder and a couple brief downpours will be possible, but any rain will likely be hit and miss and most locations will not receive much rainfall.

Spotty showers and storms early Thursday (WOWT)

Once the spotty storms move out by mid-morning, another hot and humid day is on tap. Partly sunny conditions into the afternoon with temperatures jumping back into the low 90s. Humidity levels remain on the high side as well, meaning heat index readings could reach the mid and upper 90s once again. Dry conditions will stick with us into the evening with partly cloudy skies. Heading into Thursday night, scattered thunderstorms appear likely, develop potentially in the evening but more likely overnight. Highest storm chances appear to be south of I-80, with some showers or storms lingering into early Friday before clearing out.

Thursday's Forecast (WOWT)

Friday will likely feature early morning storms once again, before drier weather for Friday afternoon and evening. The morning rain and some lingering clouds should help to bring our temperatures down just a little bit, with highs in the mid to upper 80s likely. At the moment, conditions appear to stay dry for Friday evening, good news if you’re headed to Memorial Park for Omaha Celebrates America, it’ll be warm and humid but dry. Storm chances do increase Friday night, but should hopefully hold off until after the celebration.

Temperature trend through the weekend (WOWT)

Temperature may drop a bit for the weekend with more storm chances Saturday night. Sunshine returns for Sunday and Monday, and the heat is back for next week. Currently, the 4th of July looks hot and dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-90s.

