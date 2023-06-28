City of Waverly one step closer to raising water rates amid drought conditions

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s drought conditions are prompting concerns about the need to conserve water.

In Omaha, the Papio NRD issued a voluntary water conservation advisory just this month.

But in other communities, the situation is far more dire, like in Waverly.

The aquifer that supplies water to the city’s wells is dangerously low.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, the city’s public works director presented the state of each well, some of which are just feet away from their automatic shut-off points.

For example, well #4′s shut-off level is at 48 feet. The most recent water reading indicated the well is just three feet away from that.

For nearly a month, the city has been under a voluntary water conservation advisory.

“We did follow the voluntary mandate, so we did restrict our water usage for watering our grass and everything,” says Waverly resident Andrea Zeigler, who attended Tuesday’s council meeting.

But Waverly Mayor Bill Gerdes says it hasn’t made an impact.

As a result, the council approved the first reading of two new ordinances that address the city’s water concerns.

The first ordinance would place Waverly in mandatory water conservation efforts, meaning residents must limit their usage.

The ordinance reads:

Sprinkling of water on lawns, shrubs, or trees (including golf courses), users are mandatorily restricted to conserve water by rotating water use on an even, odd system. Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday addresses ending in even numbers, are restricted to watering on these days only. Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, addresses ending in Odd numbers, are restricted to watering on these days only. (Anyone found not following these restrictions is subject to penalties under Section 10 of this ordinance.)

The second ordinance would adopt emergency water rates in an effort to deter residents from high consumption.

Residents who use more than 10,000 gallons of water per month would be charged higher rates.

According to city data, 723 households in Waverly use more than 10,000 gallons per month, which is 50% of Waverly residents.

“It’s kind of disheartening when you sit in this meeting and you see families that have 4, 5, 6 people in their household who, according to the national average is 3,000 gallons per month [per person], and now they’re going to be fined,” says Zeigler.

For every 1,000 gallons of water used over that 10,000-gallon threshold, residents will be charged $5 more.

“For a family of 5, the national average is about 3,000 gallons per person, so my family of 5 averages 15,000 gallons, that means a $25 dollar fee which is a 25% increase in my water bill alone which is already over $100 a month,” says resident Samantha Binder.

The frustrations from residents also come as Waverly just filled the city’s new 200,000-gallon pool, and will use another 4,500 gallons per month to maintain it.

Residents also say communication from city officials has been lacking, and the potential rate increase has blindsided some in the city.

“I really wanted to know why we’re only using social media to notify a community whose residents are of all age brackets and my neighbors don’t get on social media,” says Zeigler.

“I didn’t see this posted anywhere, it hasn’t been on water bills about the conservation, and there hasn’t been posting around the community,” Binder adds.

The two ordinances must go through two more rounds of approval before they take effect. The next vote is expected on July 11.

