We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

6-year-old hospitalized after incident at Omaha water park dies

Ralston's Fun-Plex waterpark will remain closed through Wednesday after a near-drowning Sunday afternoon.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 6-year-old who nearly drowned at Fun-Plex on Sunday afternoon has died.

Omaha Police confirmed the boy’s death to 6 News around noon Wednesday.

The boy’s family had told 6 News on Monday that they were hoping for a miracle after the incident, saying he had no brain activity.

His mother set up a GoFundMe to assist with funeral expenses and transportation of his body to the family’s home in Sioux City, Iowa.

“We are heartbroken as we have to ask for help to bury our son ... We were hoping for a miracle, but sadly we had to make the decision to remove him from life support as his brain was showing no activity,” the post states, noting that the boy, Kidus, was a twin.

OPD officers were called to the water park, located near 70th and Q streets, shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday when the boy was noticed to be underwater and was pulled from the wave pool.

He was transported to CHI Health-CUMC-Bergan Mercy with life-saving measures in progress and later transferred to Children’s Hospital.

Fun-Plex has been closed since Sunday and said earlier this week that it will remain closed through Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fun-Plex
Omaha waterpark to remain closed for days after near-drowning
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Ryan Seacrest to replace Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host
Council Bluffs Police searching for suspect who fled from stolen vehicle
Douglas County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after an armed disturbance Tuesday morning.
Douglas County sheriff’s deputies arrest Waterloo man in armed disturbance
Many people came out to see Sheryl Crow and other talent at the Omaha Celebrates America...
Omaha Celebrates America holiday concert returns Friday

Latest News

Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb.
U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer will seek third term
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast
Traffic was diverted to the lanes below due to a crash.
Multiple crashes impact Wednesday morning commute in Omaha
Rusty's Morning Forecast