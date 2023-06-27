We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

‘Unprovoked’ man stabs dog to death in park, police say

The attack happened in a city park, police said.
The attack happened in a city park, police said.(Gray News, file)
By Anisa Snipes and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The Asheville Police Department said a man accused of stabbing a dog at a park was taken into custody Monday afternoon.

According to the department, officers were called to a city park on Murdock Avenue around 3:21 p.m. to investigate a report of a dog being stabbed.

The dog’s owner told officers that while playing pickleball, a man approached her dog, grabbed it by the throat and started slashing it with a knife unprovoked.

The dog died from its injuries.

Police said witnesses helped them identify the suspect, and 43-year-old James Wesley Henry was taken into custody and charged with felony cruelty to animals.

Henry was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $10,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police respond to incident at Fun-Plex pool
Fun-Plex
Omaha waterpark to remain closed for days after near-drowning
Omaha Police release new details on Old Market shooting
Another College World Series record will be broken tonight -- and LSU fans are the biggest...
CWS 2023: Attendance record shattered again thanks to LSU’s faithful
Hailed as “an extraordinary emotive performance," by Mick Fleetwood, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac...
Fleetwood Mac tribute band among acts making tour stops in Omaha

Latest News

An employee displays some of the varieties of disposable electronic cigarette devices...
Thousands of unauthorized vapes are pouring into the US despite the FDA crackdown on fruity flavors
An Omaha small business owner played detective after his truck was stolen.
Omaha small business owner plays detective, recovers stolen truck
An Omaha small business owner played detective after his truck was stolen.
Omaha small business owner plays detective, recovers stolen truck
FILE — This March 28, 2017 photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows...
Misconduct by federal jail guards led to Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide, Justice Department watchdog says
FILE - Reggie Weaver, at podium, speaks outside the Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C., Feb....
Supreme Court rejects GOP argument in North Carolina case that could have transformed US elections